All apartments in Cypress Lake
Find more places like 13651 Julias WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress Lake, FL
/
13651 Julias WAY
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:26 AM

13651 Julias WAY

13651 Julias Way · (305) 340-1269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cypress Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1427 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, en-suite with a stand-up shower and access to the large lanai. ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen and baths, throughout the living and bedrooms areas, volume ceilings, top of the line appliances, open kitchen with granite bar and upgraded wood cabinets and full size stackable washer and dryer.
This quiet condo community has great amenities including a resort style pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Palmetto Cove is conveniently located just off Cypress Lakes Drive and McGregor Blvd. close to restaurants, schools, hospitals, FSW, the exotic beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva, and RSW International Airport. Per association rules, NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13651 Julias WAY have any available units?
13651 Julias WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13651 Julias WAY have?
Some of 13651 Julias WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13651 Julias WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13651 Julias WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13651 Julias WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13651 Julias WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 13651 Julias WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13651 Julias WAY does offer parking.
Does 13651 Julias WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13651 Julias WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13651 Julias WAY have a pool?
Yes, 13651 Julias WAY has a pool.
Does 13651 Julias WAY have accessible units?
No, 13651 Julias WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13651 Julias WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13651 Julias WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13651 Julias WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13651 Julias WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13651 Julias WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir
Cypress Lake, FL 33919
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Cypress Lake 1 BedroomsCypress Lake 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Lake Apartments with GymCypress Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cypress Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity