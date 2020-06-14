13651 Julias WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, en-suite with a stand-up shower and access to the large lanai. ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen and baths, throughout the living and bedrooms areas, volume ceilings, top of the line appliances, open kitchen with granite bar and upgraded wood cabinets and full size stackable washer and dryer.

This quiet condo community has great amenities including a resort style pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Palmetto Cove is conveniently located just off Cypress Lakes Drive and McGregor Blvd. close to restaurants, schools, hospitals, FSW, the exotic beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva, and RSW International Airport. Per association rules, NO PETS ALLOWED