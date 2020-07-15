/
studio apartments
42 Studio Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
$
24 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,279
465 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:37 AM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
24 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Century Gardens
8825 NW 178th St
8825 Northwest 178th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Century Gardens
18245 NW 89th Ave
18245 Northwest 89th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 AM
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,098
493 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
47 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,590
567 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,565
547 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
12 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
74 Units Available
Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
31 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,585
675 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 AM
$
15 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Park
112 Newton Rd
112 Newton Road, West Park, FL
Studio
$1,300
1086 sqft
Efficiency available in West Park in a quiet neighborhood. Back unit. Large back yard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
637 NE 92nd St
637 Northeast 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
Studio
$1,250
One block off Biscayne Blvd. Across the st. From Publix. Nice residential neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or small family.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 02:53 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
651 Northeast 69th Street
651 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
500 Ne 62nd St
500 Northeast 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,150
790 sqft
Owner is renting independent studio to students or easy going professionals. The rent includes wifi, tv, furnitures, water, electricity, laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
62 NE 78th St
62 Northeast 78th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
Fully remodeled studio in the heart of Little River, just off NE 79th st and NE 2nd Avenue. Owner pays water and trash. The apartment is fully updated with new floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Located on a quiet street. Ready to move in immediately.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Land Mark at Boral
10421 NW 66th St
10421 Northwest 66th Street, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,400
BRAND NEW, BEAUTIFUL STUDIO WAITING ON YOU!
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
