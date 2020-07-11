Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with move-in specials

$
29 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,275
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club
$
14 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
$
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
$
22 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,717
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
$
40 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
$
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
$
194 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
$
98 Units Available
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1579 sqft
Catalina at Miramar is a BRAND NEW townhome luxury rental community offering the best location in an attractive atmosphere that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Miramar has to offer.
$
11 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
$
21 Units Available
Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$1,460
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1341 sqft
Located near all of the beaches, dining and shopping desired. About 20 minutes to Miami. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool with cabanas and a courtyard. These luxury apartments feature garden-style floor plans.
$
9 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Results within 10 miles of Country Club
$
23 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
$
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,458
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
$
22 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,666
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
$
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,540
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
$
16 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
$
18 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
$
27 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,091
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Country Club, FL

The most famous resident of the unincorporated community of Country Club, Florida, was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason, who gave up the glitz and glamour of New York for the palms and sunshine of Country Club. Gleason's sprawling Country Club estate was located adjacent to the Country Club of Miami, the golf course and country club that gave the community its name.

The charming community of Country Club is home to more than 47,000 people. Within the community's four-and-a-half square miles, residents of the community enjoy all the benefits of living in an idyllic Florida city, such as balmy temperatures in the high 70's to 80's for most of the year. The community has grown by almost a third in the last ten years, and with good reason. Country Club is the kind of place you choose when your dream is to live near water, spend lots of time in the sunshine, and rarely have to deal with temperatures below 60 degrees, even in the coldest months of the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Country Club, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Country Club apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Country Club apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

