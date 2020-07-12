Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

423 Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coral Terrace apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Coral Terrace
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3235 SW 58th Ct
3235 Southwest 58th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5716 sqft
Amazing HOME at Schenley Park 6Be/4Ba - Property Id: 184938 Spectacular gated 2-story home in Schenley Park near Coral Gables! This 6 bedroom 4 bath home has 5 bedrooms on ground level, a den, an upstairs loft, and an office.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2841 SW 64th Ave
2841 Southwest 64th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Perfect location in the center of Miami. Large 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Plenty of space for parking and shaded backyard for children or pets to play. This property also comes with a bonus room you can use as an office or 5th bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
6521 SW 33rd St
6521 Southwest 33rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
7 Bedrooms
$8,500
Pool mansion, only built 3 years ago featuring 7 master suites with their own bathrooms. Short drive from UM and hospitals. Call listing agent!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is
Results within 1 mile of Coral Terrace
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
52 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,480
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
192 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
495 NW 72nd Ave 403IV
495 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location, Spacious Unit! - Property Id: 310804 Location, Location, Location... 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms in the heart of SW Miami. Close to Airport, Blue Lagoon offices, Downtown Doral, Shops, Restaurants and all major expressways.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
2141 Ludlam Rd
2141 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Low move in cost :::ONLY $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit)::: No last month required to move in. APPROVAL IN 1 DAY Call or Text Fernan at (786) 304-4981 for showings the same day. Usually respond within seconds.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Miami
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
West Miami
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,299
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6450 Southwest 8th Street
6450 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,481
450 sqft
FLOOR PLAN RANGE SIZE RANGE PRICE Studios One Bedroom From 450 Sq. Ft to 525 Sq. FT From 586 Sq. Ft to 750 Sq. Ft From $1481.to $1737 From $1686 to $2212 Two Bedrooms From 735 Sq. Ft to 1050 Sq.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6302 SW 43rd St
6302 Southwest 43rd Street, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Large Corner Home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Garage was converted which is where the third bedroom and second bathroom are located.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8440 SW 8th St
8440 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2/2 Condo. All tiled. Water included, washer and dryer in unit, walk-in closet, assigned covered parking, pool, playground, patio and barbecue area. Secure building accessible with entry card.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.
City Guide for Coral Terrace, FL

"Well we're passin' through Georgia and we're right on time / We're going to Florida to have a good time. / If we get there ahead of the rest / We'll tan right up so we all look the best." - "Florida Time" by Bob Seger

Miami's a big, exciting city. Just think of how many songs, television shows and movies have been written about it! So of course, within Miami, there are also some exciting neighborhoods and communities, and one of the best is Coral Terrace -- an exciting and vibrant neighborhood, that's actually a little town unto itself! Urban in nature, this densely populated community features homes built between 1940 and 1999, most medium sized. Close by, you'll find the welcome open green space of AD Doug Barnes Park on one side, and the Biltmore Golf Course on the other. Granada Golf Course is also near by so, go ahead, practice your swing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coral Terrace, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coral Terrace apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

