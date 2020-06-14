Apartment List
190 Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5795 SW 34th St
5795 Southwest 34th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Schenley Park House For Rent, remodeled 2 master bedrooms, 1 bath. The open layout plus windows galore provides lots of natural light & garden views from every room! Entertain in the private courtyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
3240 SW 57th Ave
3240 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Biltmore Hotel and Nicklaus Children"s Hospital Area, Roomy 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Schenley Park. Across from Coral Gables. All wood and tile floors throughout. Updated bathroom, Family and Formal Dining Rooms, New Central A/C.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6353 SW 29th St
6353 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5770 La Luneta Ave
5770 La Luneta Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
Chic & elegant home available for rent in Schenley Park! Built in 2008, this 6-bed, 7.5-bath home was beautifully designed with expansive living spaces filled with natural sunlight.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
West Miami
18 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
700 SW 51st Ave
700 Southwest 51st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready! Efficiency (converted garage) apartment with a spacious courtyard area with a private & separate entrance. All utilities are included in the rent; electric, water, lawn service, & sewer.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1443 Blue Rd
1443 Blue Road, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,725
Lovely/spacious/bright/classy! Foyer entry, updated kitchen and baths, easy living floor plan. Gleaming wood and ceramic tile floors, crown moldings, french doors, impact windows. Master has his/hers closets.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
4405 SW 64th Ct
4405 Southwest 64th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
FURNISHED SPECTACULAR ESTATE, CLOSE TO CORAL LAKE AND THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI. BRAND NEW FURNISHED HOUSE, FEATURES 7 BEDROOMS AND 8 BATHROOMS, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH THE ULTIMATE MODERN APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS INFINITY POOL AND DECK.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
932 Escobar Ave
932 Escobar Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Elegant and impeccably maintained home in the Golden Triangle. Professionally landscaped grounds with superior interior features throughout. Brazilian Hardwood floors. Chef's Kitchen with double subzero refrigerator, gas range and Miele appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Club Section
1 Unit Available
1409 Algardi Ave
1409 Algardi Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Charming home located on a quiet tree lined street in the heart of the Gables featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath den or guest area. Bright and airy pool home with hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
5893 SW 3 Street
5893 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Corner lot. Nice kitchen and back patio. Ceiling fans. One car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6426 SW 16th St
6426 Southwest 16th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful West Miami Modern Home on tree-lined street. Completely and tastefully renovated from bottom to top! 2 Bedrooms each with custom closet.One Spa inspired bathroom, new cabinets,glass shower, bidet-toilet combo.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,533
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
City Guide for Coral Terrace, FL

"Well we're passin' through Georgia and we're right on time / We're going to Florida to have a good time. / If we get there ahead of the rest / We'll tan right up so we all look the best." - "Florida Time" by Bob Seger

Miami's a big, exciting city. Just think of how many songs, television shows and movies have been written about it! So of course, within Miami, there are also some exciting neighborhoods and communities, and one of the best is Coral Terrace -- an exciting and vibrant neighborhood, that's actually a little town unto itself! Urban in nature, this densely populated community features homes built between 1940 and 1999, most medium sized. Close by, you'll find the welcome open green space of AD Doug Barnes Park on one side, and the Biltmore Golf Course on the other. Granada Golf Course is also near by so, go ahead, practice your swing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coral Terrace, FL

Coral Terrace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

