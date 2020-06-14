190 Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL with garage
"Well we're passin' through Georgia and we're right on time / We're going to Florida to have a good time. / If we get there ahead of the rest / We'll tan right up so we all look the best." - "Florida Time" by Bob Seger
Miami's a big, exciting city. Just think of how many songs, television shows and movies have been written about it! So of course, within Miami, there are also some exciting neighborhoods and communities, and one of the best is Coral Terrace -- an exciting and vibrant neighborhood, that's actually a little town unto itself! Urban in nature, this densely populated community features homes built between 1940 and 1999, most medium sized. Close by, you'll find the welcome open green space of AD Doug Barnes Park on one side, and the Biltmore Golf Course on the other. Granada Golf Course is also near by so, go ahead, practice your swing. See more
Coral Terrace apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.