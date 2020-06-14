190 Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL with garage

"Well we're passin' through Georgia and we're right on time / We're going to Florida to have a good time. / If we get there ahead of the rest / We'll tan right up so we all look the best." - "Florida Time" by Bob Seger

Miami's a big, exciting city. Just think of how many songs, television shows and movies have been written about it! So of course, within Miami, there are also some exciting neighborhoods and communities, and one of the best is Coral Terrace -- an exciting and vibrant neighborhood, that's actually a little town unto itself! Urban in nature, this densely populated community features homes built between 1940 and 1999, most medium sized. Close by, you'll find the welcome open green space of AD Doug Barnes Park on one side, and the Biltmore Golf Course on the other. Granada Golf Course is also near by so, go ahead, practice your swing. See more