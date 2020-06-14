/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
53 Furnished Apartments for rent in Conway, FL
Conway
1 Unit Available
2721 RAEFORD ROAD
2721 Raeford Road, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18
Conway
1 Unit Available
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1295 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with
Conway
1 Unit Available
3120 PEEL AVENUE
3120 Peel Avenue, Conway, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! This 2 BR apartment has all you could need for a very comfortable stay in the heart of Orlando, 5-10 min away from Walmart and other groceries stores, 15 min away to Downtown
Airport North
15 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
$
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,331
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
South Eola
18 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
336 N Summerlin Ave
336 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Furnished Apt- utilities,internet & cable inc - Property Id: 84785 Furnished- utilities,cable and internet included in rental rate. Located in the registered historic district of Lake Eola.
1 Unit Available
2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE
2526 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
642 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, partially furnished condo at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839.
South Eola
1 Unit Available
530 E Central Blvd. #1101
530 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1667 sqft
- Large two bedroom, two full bath condo featuring almost 1700 sf with fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliance package and tumbled marble backsplashes. Unit comes partially furnished with tasteful dcor.
1 Unit Available
8203 Sun Spring Circle #63
8203 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
765 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo - Property Id: 34367 A truly luxurious, spacious, and fully furnished 1 bedroom Condo for rent.
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Ridgewood St 7
613 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Furnished Unit-Lake Eola Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 94546 Furnished $1,600 / $ 1,860 utilities,cable,internet and water included. Located in the highly desirable Lake Eola historic district.
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
1023 E Buchanon Ave
1023 East Buchanon Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
One Bedroom One Bath Fully Furnished Long Term Rental - The property is close to every attraction and the Orlando International Airport. Located in a safe neighborhood. Key-less digital lock.
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3611 Conroy Road, Unit 814
3611 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now for immediate occupancy! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at Mosaic Condominiums. Mosaic is a gated community located off of Conroy Rd.
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2014 NEWMAN STREET
2014 Newman Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1334 sqft
Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ! Are you looking for a Move in Ready house? This is your opportunity! Electricity, Water, Internet and Pest Control included!! What else can you ask for ? Updated Kitchen with newer
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2800 Pickfair St
2800 Pickfair Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just 2 miles southeast of Downtown Orlando. The home is conveniently located close to Market on South, Milk District, Hourglass District, and Thornton Park.
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5028 PARK CENTRAL DRIVE
5028 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
700 sqft
Beautiful Condo. CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Gated community minutes from the Millenia and Downtown area. Community has various pools, basketball courts and other amenities. Schedule to see today!
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3701 CONROY ROAD
3701 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Live the beautiful lifestyle of Millenia! This 3rd floor condo features beautiful wood flooring in the living/dining, balcony off of the living room with a tropical garden and water view and more! Each bedroom comes with an on-suite bath and a large
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
151 East Washington Street
151 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
988 sqft
This modern condo is newly renovated, updated and fully furnished. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located in Downtown Orlando right on Lake Eola. All rooms have windows facing Lake Eola and the park.
Americana
1 Unit Available
1956 Lake Atriums Circle
1956 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 864; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1080.00; IMRID14348
Lake Frederica
1 Unit Available
2900 COTTAGE GROVE COURT
2900 Cottage Grove Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Beautiful and spacious fully furnished 2 story townhome in wonderful gated Ventura Country Club. This end unit is light and bright with a wood-burning fireplace and a large screened porch.
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
4119 WARDELL PLACE
4119 Wardell Place, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3776 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home is Baldwin Park. This home sits on a large corner lot with fenced in back yard. The master bedroom is downstairs with a walk in closet and full ensuite bath upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a large bonus area.
Dixie Belle
1 Unit Available
1815 LARKIN AVENUE
1815 Larkin Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1023 sqft
Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous bungalow is located in the Heart of Orlando! Only 12min from MCO Airport and Downtown Orlando, about 20 from Universal, 25 from the Convention Center and Disney parks.
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
