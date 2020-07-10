211 Apartments for rent in Conway, FL with washer-dryer

/
Conway
2458 Fielding Court
2458 Fielding Court, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1066 sqft
Located on a culdesac, this nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage in Orlando is close to Downtown and So Do Complex. House has a huge backyard and plenty of privacy. A split bedroom plan. Comes with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
4660 Chicadee Ave
4660 Chicadee Avenue, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1149 sqft
Available 07/20/20 3 bed(s) 2(bath) Close to Orlando Int Airport - Property Id: 273997 Huge fence Backyard! Property is located close to Orlando International's Airport. Apt only!! Please check area before making an apt.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
3845 GATLIN PLACE CIRCLE
3845 Gatlin Place Circle, Conway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
Are you ready for remarkable? This lovely home is located in the center of the subdivision. Nice oak trees line the streets here. The home has a beautiful entryway into a huge foyer. The tile in this home makes it low maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
2721 RAEFORD ROAD
2721 Raeford Road, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Conway
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1295 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
15 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
Airport North
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Mariner's VIllage
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$917
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$974
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
9 Units Available
South Semoran
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Conway
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1177 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Dover Shores West
1311 EDMUNDSHIRE LANE
1311 Edmundshire Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1323 sqft
Three bedroom/ two baths with a large fenced lot, conveniently situated in Dover Shores/The Hourglass District.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105
5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303
2954 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Beautiful condo on 1st floor with tennis court views available now . . .
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
2855 South Conway Road
2855 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1177 sqft
*Move in special this month (Waived Reservation Fee)* The Poinsettia is our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
4532 Commander Dr. #2138
4532 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA Condo in Venetian Place! - NOTE- Please be aware that showings can only be completed during business hours of the HOA, which is Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5926 Lake Pointe Village Circle 214
5926 Lake Pointe Village Cir, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1307 sqft
3/2 Spacious Apartment, includes Water/Trash - Property Id: 280240 Villages at Lake Pointe is your gated community destiny for apartment homes that feature the finest in modern amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
5587 Devonbriar Way Unit J-104
5587 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
5587 Devonbriar Way Unit J-104 Available 08/14/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/14/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
3124 S Semoran Blvd #206
3124 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
3124 S Semoran Blvd #60 Orlando FL 32822 - Location Location Location!!! This condo is in a very convenient area, with many shopping mall, super markets, bus stop and only 4 miles from the Airport.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
4225 Thornbriar Ln, O211
4225 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
580 sqft
1/1 Condo Available Now - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Dixie Belle
2047 Dixie Belle Dr S
2047 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2/1 condo in Miriada Condos - Property Id: 298748 2/1 on a second floord. Popular community of Miriada condos.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303
4200 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303 Available 08/07/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/7/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
