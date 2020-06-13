Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Combee Settlement, FL with balcony

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 Fairway Ave (Unit 7)
703 Fairway Ave, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Florida Spanish Style Home - Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 FAIRWAY AVENUE
703 Fairway Avenue, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Combee Settlement
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
5 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
49 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
259 VILLAGE VIEW LANE
259 Village View Lane, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
885 sqft
2br/2ba Duplex home features all tile floors. Screened back porch. The kitchen has been updated with a built-in Ceramic cooktop and 2 built-in wall ovens. Vaulted ceiling with recessed lights. Large shed in back for extra storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
2540 LADOGA DRIVE
2540 Ladoga Drive, Lakeland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2412 sqft
Beautiful lakefront 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Bridgewater! TONS of community amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier and more! Home features volume

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
Hampton Hills South
1 Unit Available
3821 Exeter Ln
3821 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1771 sqft
This North Lakeland townhome is located behind the mall in the Hampton Hills Townhomes. This home has been freshly painted. All living downstairs, all bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1905 JERRY ROAD
1905 Jerry Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1461 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 1 bath rental. This wonderfully decorated quaint home sits on a quiet corner with large lot. Living area just inside front door is perfect for reading and relaxing. Large Family room has leather couches and recliner.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
219 Inman Drive
219 Inman Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
80 sqft
Well maintained home in a quaint 55+ mobile home village. The park is safe and secure (Has security gate and monitored by video surveillance cameras).

1 of 21

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
120 FERNERY ROAD
120 Fernery Road, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1160 sqft
JUMP OFF I-4, A FEW BLOCKS IN, A GREAT FULL-SIZE HOME IS AVAILABLE. A SLICE OF KEY WEST IN THE MIST OF THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF TOWN. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, WITH A SCREENED PATIO, OVERLOOKING THE POOL.

1 of 21

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5460 RIVER ROCK ROAD
5460 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1496 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a gated community with 2 BR/2.5BA plus an office. Located in North Lakeland less than a minute from I-4 for easy commuting to Tampa/Orlando.
Results within 10 miles of Combee Settlement
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:46am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
456 Oaklanding Boulevard
456 Oak Landing Blvd, Fuller Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
5000 sqft
456 Oak Landing Blvd - Pool Home - 4 BR's (6 Br's) - 3 Full bathrooms, over 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Combee Settlement, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Combee Settlement renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

