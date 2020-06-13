Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cocoa West, FL

Finding an apartment in Cocoa West that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2549 Hathaway Drive
2549 Hathaway Drive, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Updated home with tile throughout, ceiling fans, window treatments, fenced yard, laundry room and a carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Space Coast Gardens
1 Unit Available
771 Lunar Lake Circle
771 Lunar Lake Circle, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Very nice unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Unit has a back covered patio to enjoy the Florida sunshine, washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room for your convenience, tile throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crestview Acres
1 Unit Available
800 N Fiske Boulevard
800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom unit.Located close to everything, schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, easy commute routes and bus route.Owner will consider 1 pet, no dangerous breeds, and no more than 30lbs, with non refundable pet fee of $275.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Myrtle Park
1 Unit Available
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa West
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
841 Cressa Circle
841 Cressa Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
2088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Acres
1 Unit Available
1255 Lynne Drive
1255 Lynne Drive, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
CONTINGENT! JUST RENOVATED and ready to call home! This rental home has all the comforts of a new home starting with a brand new kitchen to include new cabinets, appliances, lighting, granite counters and a decorative wooden back drop to give it

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carleton Terrace
1 Unit Available
337 Mcleod Drive
337 Mc Leod Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
Totally awesome total remodel of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a block and a half from the Indian River on the east side of US 1.Nothing has been left undone. Finishing touches are updated in every room..

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Apartment Sites
1 Unit Available
195 Minna Lane
195 Minna Lane, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
455 Belair Avenue
455 Belaire Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1538 sqft
Hampton Homes two story single family home. Downstairs - living room, formal dining room, kitchen, half bath and screened porch. Upstairs - master bedroom and master bath, screened porch off of master, bedrooms two and three and full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Waterway Manor
1 Unit Available
1815 Sandbar Drive
1815 Sandbar Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1673 sqft
Welcome home! Beautifully updated kitchen is the star of the show with granite counters, new appliances including French door fridge and gas range with double oven.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Murrell Road
1720 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
Beautiful updated unit located in the heart of Rockledge. Spacious bedrooms, new kitchen, flooring and appliances. Owner may consider a small pet. Minutes to shopping, Space Center, Port Canaveral and Beaches.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cocoa West, FL

Finding an apartment in Cocoa West that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

