All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 5806 Lady Bug Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
5806 Lady Bug Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:45 PM

5806 Lady Bug Court

5806 Lady Bug Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5806 Lady Bug Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Mandarin Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Since this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 Lady Bug Court have any available units?
5806 Lady Bug Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
Is 5806 Lady Bug Court currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Lady Bug Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 Lady Bug Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5806 Lady Bug Court is pet friendly.
Does 5806 Lady Bug Court offer parking?
No, 5806 Lady Bug Court does not offer parking.
Does 5806 Lady Bug Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 Lady Bug Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 Lady Bug Court have a pool?
Yes, 5806 Lady Bug Court has a pool.
Does 5806 Lady Bug Court have accessible units?
No, 5806 Lady Bug Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 Lady Bug Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5806 Lady Bug Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 Lady Bug Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 Lady Bug Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg