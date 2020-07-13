/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
71 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Section 13
3550 SHAWN STREET
3550 Shawn Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
988 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage single family home in Port Charlotte, FL. Upon entry is the living room that comes with Sofa and 2 recliner chairs, coffee table, end tables with lamps, Wall unit Hutch with flat screen television., tile flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
26 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26304 Explorer RD
26304 Explorer Rd, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1255 sqft
Take advantage of a FREE application & receive an Echo Show 8 when you lease by 7/15!!! This brand new construction home features an open concept living space, a laundry/mud room, vinyl plank flooring throughout, a covered porch, and more! The
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 5
189 N. Waterway Dr
189 North Waterway Drive Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2061 sqft
- (RLNE5887338)
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
405 Salvadore Dr
405 Salvador Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2145 sqft
Seasonal Property - Seasonal Property in Deep Creek (RLNE5814166)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3339 sqft
Seasonal Rental 4/2/2 Pool Home Deep Creek - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5788521)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 West Virginia Avenue #123
212 West Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
212 West Virginia Avenue #123 Available 08/01/20 *** PET-FRIENDLY***1 BED/1 BATH***UPGRADED***CLEAN***DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA***AMAZING LOCATION***PERFECT FOR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS*** - Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath condo located in the Historic District of
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
955 Lassino Ct.
955 Lassino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1935 sqft
Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26363 Guayaquil Dr.
26363 Guayaquil Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1841 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - "SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL". RENTED FROM JAN 1 TO APRIL 30 2021. AVAIALBLE FOR OFF SEASON RENT. Lovely home is Deep Creek - 2 bedroom 2 bath all tiled floor on a cul de sac. Updated kitchen and bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1312 AQUI ESTA
1312 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1285 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA! This lovely home boasts tile throughout with numerous entry points to the screened lanai.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1788 sqft
Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Section 6
101 Salem Avenue Northwest
101 Salem Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1451 sqft
Perfect Rent-to-Own Home on Sunrise Waterway! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this home on SALTWATER CANAL front! Perfect for your year-round home or a Winter retreat!! Situated on the Sunrise Waterway -- by boat its less than 10
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Section 26
1435 Fringe Street
1435 Fringe Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1971 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2468 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27051 Curitiba Drive
27051 Curitiba Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1482 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,482 sq. ft. home in Punta Gorda, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room area. Master retreat features dual vanities.
