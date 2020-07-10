108 Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! Minimum 3 month rental period at a time. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1040 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Port Charlotte, F L 33948 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Section 13
22530 RYE AVENUE
22530 Rye Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath home in Port Charlotte open floor plan, large kitchen, screen lanai and master suite with bath. Close to shopping, restuarants and more. Minutes to down town Punta Gorda
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Section 36
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Section 40
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Section 6
141 Francis DR NE
141 Francis Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
141 Francis DR NE Available 11/01/20 ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: November - December 2020 and starting May 2021 RENTED: through October 2020 Jan - April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,700* / month *Taxes and Fees not
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
24 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
1 of 41
Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26345 Explorer Road
26345 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Brand New Duplex - This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new. Open plan with high ceilings, tiled floors in kitchen and dining area. New carpet in all bedrooms..
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: July 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr - Dec) -
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26470 Explorer Rd
26470 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1255 sqft
Brand New Duplex for Annual Rental - Brand new high quality Duplex for "ANNUAL RENTAL". This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Furnished OFF SEASON, now through December, 3 months min rental. THIS IS ALREADY RENTED FOR 2020 RENTAL 3/2/1 ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1515 FORREST NELSON BOULEVARD
1515 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
899 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in the 55 plus gated community of Oak Forrest. Condo features tile in all rooms except the bedrooms, screened lanai. Conveniently located withing minutes of shopping,.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Section 50
45 TOMPKINS STREET
45 Tompkins Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
WOW! Is what you will say when you see this beautiful BRAND NEW built home. Be the first to live in this beautiful home. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths...This home boasts high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. Schedule your private tour today!
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
25275 RAMPART BOULEVARD
25275 Rampart Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
886 sqft
Cute 2 bed 2 bath Condo, features split floor plan with 2 bedroom and 2 bath large kithchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large dining and living combo with great lanai and view of the lake Close to shopping, hospitals and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
163 MARIA COURT
163 Maria Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2076 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - Are you looking to get away from it all? Look no further because this one has what you're looking for.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
2002 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT WITH STUNNING SAILBOAT WATER VIEWS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE! Spacious kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry. Bonus room across from the kitchen is perfect for a formal dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2395 HARBOR BOULEVARD
2395 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1044 sqft
Newly Remodeled furnished seasonal rental in very friendly 55+ community. Second floor condo unit with elevator. Enjoy the community clubhouse and heated pool. All utilities are included. *4 Month Minimum*
