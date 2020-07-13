/
apartments with pool
124 Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! Minimum 3 month rental period at a time. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1040 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Port Charlotte, F L 33948 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
Results within 1 mile of Charlotte Harbor
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Section 4
680 SHARON CIRCLE
680 Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1767 sqft
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Section 36
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Section 40
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 6
141 Francis DR NE
141 Francis Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
141 Francis DR NE Available 11/01/20 ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: November - December 2020 and starting May 2021 RENTED: through October 2020 Jan - April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,700* / month *Taxes and Fees not
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1512 Rio De Janeiro Ave - 326 Unit 326
1512 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1265 sqft
1512 Rio DeJaneiro unit 326 - SEASONAL RENTAL Very nice upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, granite counters, tile floors, very close to pool area. Close to shopping, dining and interstate. Available January thru March. No pets. $2200.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
27209 Washington St
27209 Washington Street, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Seasonal Unit - This Harbor Heights community offers a park & public boat launch. Home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths (1 going out to the pool) Large pool & lanai. Great for entertaining. Home is fully furnished. Just bring your swimsuit & toothbrush.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3339 sqft
Seasonal Rental 4/2/2 Pool Home Deep Creek - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5788521)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
955 Lassino Ct.
955 Lassino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1935 sqft
Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1312 AQUI ESTA
1312 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1285 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA! This lovely home boasts tile throughout with numerous entry points to the screened lanai.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27245 Porto Nacional Drive
27245 Porto Nacional Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 34
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
3/2/1 with heated pool Seasonal - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5788506)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
