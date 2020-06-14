Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burnt Store Marina renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa...

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3329 Sunset Key CIR
3329 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
17750 Courtside Landings
17750 Courtside Landings Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
SEASONAL RENTAL....STRIKING DECOR - BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS...GRANITE KITCHEN...POOL HOME with HOT TUB in COURTSIDE LANDINGS in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA....Water Views of Pond....DEN with Sleeper Couch....Two Car Garage....

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
801 Islamorada BLVD
801 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
BURNT STORE MARINA Condo with Fairway View..Desirable.RUDDER CLUB-NEWER Leather Couches, Recliner, and Combo TV/Fireplace.... Tastefully Decorated..Second Floor with Elevator....

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5 PIRATES LN
5 Pirates Ln, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Popular COMMODORE CLUB....Lovely Seasonal Rental in desirable in BURNT STORE MARINA. Spacious unit with TWO LARGE bedrooms and TWO baths....Glass Enclosures on the SPACIOUS screened lanai with distant views of Marina and Lower Basin...

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3278 Sunset Key CIR
3278 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3 Pirates LN
3 Pirates Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SEASONAL RENTAL at COMMODORE CLUB - AVAILABLE FEB & MARCH 2020 - NO PETS/NO SMOKING....Available Off Season select months....DELIGHTFUL Unit with Stainless Appliances, Tile and Carpet, Laundry Room, Covered Parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
434 Gaspar Key LN
434 Gasper Key Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
STUNNING INTERIOR with quality upgrades - PLANK TILE FLOORING through-out...42" Wood cabinets...GRANITE Countertops in Kitchen and Baths...Tasteful décor....New Appliances....Mint through-out....Enjoy the 1+ Car Garage....

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3333 Sunset Key CIR
3333 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CHARLOTTE HARBOR FROM THIS 3RD FLOOR UNIT!! TASTEFULLY DECORATED...TILE THRU-OUT. UNIT HAS NEWER FURNITURE-TURNKEY.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1501 Islamorada BLVD
1501 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
CHECK-OUT this DECEMBER - FEBRUARY 2021 Seasonal Rental !!! It has the 'WOW' Factor when you step in the Front Entry...NEW FURNITURE....SMART DECOR...Completely REMODELED...

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137
3170 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
640 sqft
SEASONAL---KEEL CLUB-BURNT STORE MARINA 1 BED 1 BATH - AVAILABLE, WEEKLY, BI-WEEKLY-MONTHLY......Come enjoy your Marina get-away condo in popular Burnt Store Marina.
Results within 1 mile of Burnt Store Marina

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3191 Matecumbe Key RD
3191 Matecumbe Key Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
If you are looking for BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS & BIG WATER VIEWS for your WINTER ESCAPE - LOOK NO MORE!!...
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
25313 LONGMEADOW DRIVE
25313 Longmeadow Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2449 sqft
BREATHTAKING BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME in HERITAGE LANDING. OFF SEASON RATES - $3500! Lease includes Golf Membership to Heritage Club Golf Course - right in your backyard. Lounge by the heated pool overlooking lake and golf course.
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3644 Valle Santa CIR
3644 Valle Santa Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home located in a gated community, community offers pool, gym, playground, tennis court, basketball court and more... close distance to main roads and shopping centers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2625 Clairfont CT
2625 Clairfont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This 3 bedroom 2 bath waterfront home in the Sandoval community is just over 1700 sq. ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Burnt Store Marina, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burnt Store Marina renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

