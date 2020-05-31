801 Islamorada BLVD

Amenities

BURNT STORE MARINA Condo with Fairway View..Desirable.RUDDER CLUB-NEWER Leather Couches, Recliner, and Combo TV/Fireplace.... Tastefully Decorated..Second Floor with Elevator....Vinyl Enclosures on Screened Lanai for those few chilly days Florida may have.HEATED POOL with Grilling Area....Marina offers 27 Hole Golf Course with Pro-Shop, Linkside Café and Activity Club....Fitness, Racquet & Pool Club - Pickle Ball Available for Seasonal Membership Fees....WATERFRONT DINING & LIVE ENTERTAINMENT - DELI-Trading Post KAYAK RENTALS...FREEDOM BOAT CLUB.and FREE SUNSETS... Renting doesn't get any better than this....OFF SEASON REDUCED RATES Available.