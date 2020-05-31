All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:26 AM

801 Islamorada BLVD

801 Islamorada Boulevard · (847) 354-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25B · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
elevator
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
BURNT STORE MARINA Condo with Fairway View..Desirable.RUDDER CLUB-NEWER Leather Couches, Recliner, and Combo TV/Fireplace.... Tastefully Decorated..Second Floor with Elevator....Vinyl Enclosures on Screened Lanai for those few chilly days Florida may have.HEATED POOL with Grilling Area....Marina offers 27 Hole Golf Course with Pro-Shop, Linkside Café and Activity Club....Fitness, Racquet & Pool Club - Pickle Ball Available for Seasonal Membership Fees....WATERFRONT DINING & LIVE ENTERTAINMENT - DELI-Trading Post KAYAK RENTALS...FREEDOM BOAT CLUB.and FREE SUNSETS... Renting doesn't get any better than this....OFF SEASON REDUCED RATES Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Islamorada BLVD have any available units?
801 Islamorada BLVD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Islamorada BLVD have?
Some of 801 Islamorada BLVD's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Islamorada BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
801 Islamorada BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Islamorada BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 801 Islamorada BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 801 Islamorada BLVD offer parking?
No, 801 Islamorada BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 801 Islamorada BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Islamorada BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Islamorada BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 801 Islamorada BLVD has a pool.
Does 801 Islamorada BLVD have accessible units?
No, 801 Islamorada BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Islamorada BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Islamorada BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Islamorada BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Islamorada BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
