Burnt Store Marina, FL
3329 Sunset Key CIR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

3329 Sunset Key CIR

3329 Sunset Key Circle · (847) 354-0123
Location

3329 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out...large rooms...den with sleeper couch...breakfast bar....formal dining....wet bar...spacious kitchen for the chef in the family...Wake up to water views in the Master bedroom with sliders to screened balcony. Master bath offers soaking tub with separate shower. The Grand Isles offers a huge, heated pool with hot tub...built in gas grills and tables...your own exercise center, steam room and sauna, grand salon with billiard table, baby grand piano, tables for playing cards, entertainment center, bar and kitchen for parties, Media room, and luxury living! Burnt Store Marina offers waterfront dining, deli, 27 holes golf & restaurant, Fee tennis courts, pickle ball, boat dock leasing/storage...Book now! NOTE: Maximum Occupancy Two Permanent with Two Guests for a week...OFF SEASON REDUCED RATES AVAILABLE>

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Sunset Key CIR have any available units?
3329 Sunset Key CIR has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3329 Sunset Key CIR have?
Some of 3329 Sunset Key CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Sunset Key CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Sunset Key CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Sunset Key CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Sunset Key CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 3329 Sunset Key CIR offer parking?
No, 3329 Sunset Key CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3329 Sunset Key CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Sunset Key CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Sunset Key CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3329 Sunset Key CIR has a pool.
Does 3329 Sunset Key CIR have accessible units?
No, 3329 Sunset Key CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Sunset Key CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Sunset Key CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Sunset Key CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Sunset Key CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
