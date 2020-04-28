3329 Sunset Key CIR

Amenities

Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out...large rooms...den with sleeper couch...breakfast bar....formal dining....wet bar...spacious kitchen for the chef in the family...Wake up to water views in the Master bedroom with sliders to screened balcony. Master bath offers soaking tub with separate shower. The Grand Isles offers a huge, heated pool with hot tub...built in gas grills and tables...your own exercise center, steam room and sauna, grand salon with billiard table, baby grand piano, tables for playing cards, entertainment center, bar and kitchen for parties, Media room, and luxury living! Burnt Store Marina offers waterfront dining, deli, 27 holes golf & restaurant, Fee tennis courts, pickle ball, boat dock leasing/storage...Book now! NOTE: Maximum Occupancy Two Permanent with Two Guests for a week...OFF SEASON REDUCED RATES AVAILABLE>