3278 Sunset Key CIR

ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...Waterfront Walking Paths....Step inside this St Bart's Model with OPEN FLOOR PLAN.... Newer Kitchen and Appliances, Granite, rich Wood cabinetry..under cabinet lighting....18" Diagonal Tile throughout main living area.. 2nd bedroom enjoys separation from main living with bath steps away.... Open View from Kitchen into Living Room and thru Pocketing Sliders to Lanai and the outside water views...The screened Lanai offers Acrylic Sliders for additional Living Space....Plant Ledges, Niche and Eyebrow Windows and Arched Entry add charm to this unit....Large Master Suite with Sliders to Lanai....Ensuite Bath.. Walk-In Shower has been redone... Granite & Wood Cabinetry w/lighting W/I Closet... GARAGE HOLDS 2 CARS.... BSM - largest, deep water Marina along the Gulf Coast..27 Holes of Golf and Activity Club, Fitness,Racquet & Pool Club....Waterfront Dining, Deli, Freedom Boat Club....Kayak rentals...etc. SORRY NO PETS - NO SMOKING