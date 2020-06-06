All apartments in Burnt Store Marina
Location

3278 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL - 12 MONTH LEASE in gated BURNT STORE MARINA...LOOKING FOR THREE BEDROOMS?....LOOK NO MORE! This delightful PROSPERITY POINT, Ground Floor Condo offers Water Fountain display viewable from your Lanai! TWO HEATED POOLS...Waterfront Walking Paths....Step inside this St Bart's Model with OPEN FLOOR PLAN.... Newer Kitchen and Appliances, Granite, rich Wood cabinetry..under cabinet lighting....18" Diagonal Tile throughout main living area.. 2nd bedroom enjoys separation from main living with bath steps away.... Open View from Kitchen into Living Room and thru Pocketing Sliders to Lanai and the outside water views...The screened Lanai offers Acrylic Sliders for additional Living Space....Plant Ledges, Niche and Eyebrow Windows and Arched Entry add charm to this unit....Large Master Suite with Sliders to Lanai....Ensuite Bath.. Walk-In Shower has been redone... Granite & Wood Cabinetry w/lighting W/I Closet... GARAGE HOLDS 2 CARS.... BSM - largest, deep water Marina along the Gulf Coast..27 Holes of Golf and Activity Club, Fitness,Racquet & Pool Club....Waterfront Dining, Deli, Freedom Boat Club....Kayak rentals...etc. SORRY NO PETS - NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 Sunset Key CIR have any available units?
3278 Sunset Key CIR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3278 Sunset Key CIR have?
Some of 3278 Sunset Key CIR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3278 Sunset Key CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3278 Sunset Key CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 Sunset Key CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3278 Sunset Key CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 3278 Sunset Key CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3278 Sunset Key CIR does offer parking.
Does 3278 Sunset Key CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3278 Sunset Key CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 Sunset Key CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3278 Sunset Key CIR has a pool.
Does 3278 Sunset Key CIR have accessible units?
No, 3278 Sunset Key CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3278 Sunset Key CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3278 Sunset Key CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3278 Sunset Key CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3278 Sunset Key CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
