Amenities

pool hot tub bbq/grill some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

STUNNING VIEWS from your screened lanai in this HARBOR TOWERS Condo.....CHARLOTTE HARBOR AND LAKE VIEWS from this SIXTH Floor....Newer furniture....KITCHEN WELL EQUIPPED....NEWER APPLIANCES...This unit will make your winter stay in Paradise truly enjoyable....HEATED POOL & SPA...Grills by Pool...WATER VIEW of North Basin in Burnt Store Marina from POOL AREA ....Cable and Internet included....Seaside/Whimsical Décor....Renting doesn't get any better than this!!!