2060 King Tarpon DR
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

2060 King Tarpon DR

2060 King Tarpon Drive · (847) 354-0123
Location

2060 King Tarpon Drive, Burnt Store Marina, FL 33955

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
ANNUAL/12 MONTH RENTAL in BURNT STORE MARINA....3 BEDROOMS, 2 Baths, Two Car Garage....Beautiful WOOD FLOORING in Great Room and Bedrooms...Hard to Find SPINNAKER II Model....Spacious Laundry Room with Tub....STAINLESS KITCHEN Appliances....TWO SCREENED, COVERED LANAIS....PLANT LEDGES...Three Sets of Sliders with Lanai Access from Master Bedroom, Great Room and Breakfast Area....TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS in Master....PAVER BRICK Driveway....UNFURNISHED. You will be Renting a Lifestyle in Burnt Store Marina with many amenities such as 525 Wet Slips....27 Hole Golf Course....Fitness, Racquet and Pool Club....Two Restaurants....Trading Post Deli...Kayak & Canoe Rentals....**Sorry No Pets/No Smoking**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 King Tarpon DR have any available units?
2060 King Tarpon DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2060 King Tarpon DR have?
Some of 2060 King Tarpon DR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 King Tarpon DR currently offering any rent specials?
2060 King Tarpon DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 King Tarpon DR pet-friendly?
No, 2060 King Tarpon DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnt Store Marina.
Does 2060 King Tarpon DR offer parking?
Yes, 2060 King Tarpon DR offers parking.
Does 2060 King Tarpon DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 King Tarpon DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 King Tarpon DR have a pool?
Yes, 2060 King Tarpon DR has a pool.
Does 2060 King Tarpon DR have accessible units?
No, 2060 King Tarpon DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 King Tarpon DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 King Tarpon DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 King Tarpon DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2060 King Tarpon DR does not have units with air conditioning.
