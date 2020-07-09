2060 King Tarpon DR

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

ANNUAL/12 MONTH RENTAL in BURNT STORE MARINA....3 BEDROOMS, 2 Baths, Two Car Garage....Beautiful WOOD FLOORING in Great Room and Bedrooms...Hard to Find SPINNAKER II Model....Spacious Laundry Room with Tub....STAINLESS KITCHEN Appliances....TWO SCREENED, COVERED LANAIS....PLANT LEDGES...Three Sets of Sliders with Lanai Access from Master Bedroom, Great Room and Breakfast Area....TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS in Master....PAVER BRICK Driveway....UNFURNISHED. You will be Renting a Lifestyle in Burnt Store Marina with many amenities such as 525 Wet Slips....27 Hole Golf Course....Fitness, Racquet and Pool Club....Two Restaurants....Trading Post Deli...Kayak & Canoe Rentals....**Sorry No Pets/No Smoking**