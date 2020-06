Amenities

RELAX in this SINGLE FAMILY dwelling with peaceful views from LARGE SCREENED LANAI....along with the TWO bedrooms and TWO baths you will enjoy parking in one side of attached two car garage. NICELY FURNISHED - Newer bedroom sets and other nicely appointed features. POOL PRIVILEGES .... Burnt Store Marina offers direct access by boat to the Gulf of Mexico - only 10 nautical miles..WATERFRONT DINING/ENTERTAINMENT at Cass Cay and The Patio....Trading Post Deli...and the Linkside Café at Golf Club House. ..Jogging, Walking, Biking, Golf Cart Rentals and Kayaking! (One car space in garage for renter).