175 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL with garage

Brownsville is an interesting town in terms of development and transportation. The city has a transit-centered housing development called "Brownsville Transit Village," which means that the town constructed 5 high rise residential buildings, each with retail on their bottom floors, all surrounding the city's metro station. It's one of the only developments like it in the world!

Brownsville is part of Miami-Dade county and is located in the southeastern part of Florida. It has a population of more than 15,000 in just 2.27 square miles of land area. It has a very high population density with more than 6,000 people per square mile. Of course, this is Florida we're talking about. So, it makes sense that so many people are attracted to living there. After all, the weather is fantastic nearly year round! If you do plan on moving to the Brownsville area, better bring out the sunscreen and shades because you can expect summer and sunny weather almost all year round.