175 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL with garage
Brownsville is an interesting town in terms of development and transportation. The city has a transit-centered housing development called "Brownsville Transit Village," which means that the town constructed 5 high rise residential buildings, each with retail on their bottom floors, all surrounding the city's metro station. It's one of the only developments like it in the world!
Brownsville is part of Miami-Dade county and is located in the southeastern part of Florida. It has a population of more than 15,000 in just 2.27 square miles of land area. It has a very high population density with more than 6,000 people per square mile. Of course, this is Florida we're talking about. So, it makes sense that so many people are attracted to living there. After all, the weather is fantastic nearly year round! If you do plan on moving to the Brownsville area, better bring out the sunscreen and shades because you can expect summer and sunny weather almost all year round. See more
Brownsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.