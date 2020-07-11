All apartments in Brookridge
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

8499 Southern Charm Cir

8499 Southern Charm Circle · (813) 363-9490
Location

8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL 34613
Brookridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area. The large master bedroom offers large closet space and a full bath with double sinks and separate commode. The jack and jill bedrooms share a large bathroom complete with shower and tub. This bright and area home features a screened patio and lots of privacy. The community offers a full clubhouse, Jr. size olympic pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court and open play areas with benches. PETS ACCEPTED WITH OWNER APPROVAL. $60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8499 Southern Charm Cir have any available units?
8499 Southern Charm Cir has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8499 Southern Charm Cir have?
Some of 8499 Southern Charm Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8499 Southern Charm Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8499 Southern Charm Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8499 Southern Charm Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8499 Southern Charm Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8499 Southern Charm Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8499 Southern Charm Cir offers parking.
Does 8499 Southern Charm Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8499 Southern Charm Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8499 Southern Charm Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8499 Southern Charm Cir has a pool.
Does 8499 Southern Charm Cir have accessible units?
No, 8499 Southern Charm Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8499 Southern Charm Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8499 Southern Charm Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8499 Southern Charm Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8499 Southern Charm Cir has units with air conditioning.
