8499 Southern Charm Cir

Amenities
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area. The large master bedroom offers large closet space and a full bath with double sinks and separate commode. The jack and jill bedrooms share a large bathroom complete with shower and tub. This bright and area home features a screened patio and lots of privacy. The community offers a full clubhouse, Jr. size olympic pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court and open play areas with benches. PETS ACCEPTED WITH OWNER APPROVAL. $60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.