8499 Southern Charm Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area. The large master bedroom offers large closet space and a full bath with double sinks and separate commode. The jack and jill bedrooms share a large bathroom complete with shower and tub. This bright and area home features a screened patio and lots of privacy. The community offers a full clubhouse, Jr. size olympic pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court and open play areas with benches. PETS ACCEPTED WITH OWNER APPROVAL. $60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.