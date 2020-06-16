8054 Mission Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool shuffle board tennis court

APPLICATION PENDING - 55+ and No Pets please. Annual Rental in the Adult Community of Brookridge in Brooksville, FL. Super Cute with 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms as well as an Enclosed Porch and a Screen-enclosed Porch for your enjoyment. Multitude of windows let a lot of natural light in. Cool color pallet, formica counters, wood laminate flooring. W/D not provided but hook up is available in the screen enclosed patio. Master Bath has walk-in shower. Guest Bath has Tub/Shower Combo. Brookridge is a Deed Restricted Community that offers a wide variety of activities for residents to enjoy. Tenants have access to the pool, club house, library, fitness center, horse shoes, tennis & shuffleboard. The Brookridge Community has a plethora of clubs and committies available of all interests. Renter & Guest membership packages are available at additional cost for the Par 72 Championship Golf Course. Tenant(s) will be required to complete a Brookridge Screening Application at a cost of $75 pp. 1st/Last/Security required to move in. Tenant is required to put utilities into your name prior to occupancy. WREC/HCUD. Lawn Care and HOA fees included in Rent. Sorry, NO SMOKING/VAPING and NO PETS ALLOWED. Close to Wal-Mart, Restaurants, Health Care, Entertainment and more.