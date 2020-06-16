All apartments in Brookridge
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8054 Mission Street

8054 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Brookridge
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

8054 Mission Street, Brookridge, FL 34613
Brookridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
APPLICATION PENDING - 55+ and No Pets please. Annual Rental in the Adult Community of Brookridge in Brooksville, FL. Super Cute with 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms as well as an Enclosed Porch and a Screen-enclosed Porch for your enjoyment. Multitude of windows let a lot of natural light in. Cool color pallet, formica counters, wood laminate flooring. W/D not provided but hook up is available in the screen enclosed patio. Master Bath has walk-in shower. Guest Bath has Tub/Shower Combo. Brookridge is a Deed Restricted Community that offers a wide variety of activities for residents to enjoy. Tenants have access to the pool, club house, library, fitness center, horse shoes, tennis & shuffleboard. The Brookridge Community has a plethora of clubs and committies available of all interests. Renter & Guest membership packages are available at additional cost for the Par 72 Championship Golf Course. Tenant(s) will be required to complete a Brookridge Screening Application at a cost of $75 pp. 1st/Last/Security required to move in. Tenant is required to put utilities into your name prior to occupancy. WREC/HCUD. Lawn Care and HOA fees included in Rent. Sorry, NO SMOKING/VAPING and NO PETS ALLOWED. Close to Wal-Mart, Restaurants, Health Care, Entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8054 Mission Street have any available units?
8054 Mission Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookridge, FL.
What amenities does 8054 Mission Street have?
Some of 8054 Mission Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8054 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
8054 Mission Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8054 Mission Street pet-friendly?
No, 8054 Mission Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookridge.
Does 8054 Mission Street offer parking?
No, 8054 Mission Street does not offer parking.
Does 8054 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8054 Mission Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8054 Mission Street have a pool?
Yes, 8054 Mission Street has a pool.
Does 8054 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 8054 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8054 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8054 Mission Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8054 Mission Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8054 Mission Street does not have units with air conditioning.
