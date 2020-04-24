All apartments in Brent
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:14 AM

924 MICHIGAN AVE

924 West Michigan Avenue · (850) 453-5555
Location

924 West Michigan Avenue, Brent, FL 32505
Crescent Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches. This upgraded property features new paint throughout, new countertops and updated cabinetry. The kitchen offers electric appliances including a refrigerator and flat-top stove. A separated dining space designates plenty of space for breakfast or dinner. The master bedroom also has double closets. Sorry, but no pets are allowed at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 MICHIGAN AVE have any available units?
924 MICHIGAN AVE has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 924 MICHIGAN AVE have?
Some of 924 MICHIGAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 MICHIGAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
924 MICHIGAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 MICHIGAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 924 MICHIGAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brent.
Does 924 MICHIGAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 924 MICHIGAN AVE does offer parking.
Does 924 MICHIGAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 MICHIGAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 MICHIGAN AVE have a pool?
No, 924 MICHIGAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 924 MICHIGAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 924 MICHIGAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 924 MICHIGAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 MICHIGAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 MICHIGAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 MICHIGAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
