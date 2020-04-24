924 MICHIGAN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches. This upgraded property features new paint throughout, new countertops and updated cabinetry. The kitchen offers electric appliances including a refrigerator and flat-top stove. A separated dining space designates plenty of space for breakfast or dinner. The master bedroom also has double closets. Sorry, but no pets are allowed at this property.