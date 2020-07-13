/
apartments under 1200
120 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Boca Raton, FL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
9 Units Available
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Place in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Boca Teeca
5501 NW 2nd Avenue
5501 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
55+ Building. Fully renovated 1st floor, 1BR/1.5BA with den unit in the east Boca community of Boca Teeca. Light and bright, with golf course views. New HVAC. Tiled throughout.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2417 NE 2ND AVE
2417 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom only available for rent. - Property Id: 84284 1BR available near downtown Boca.
Results within 1 mile of Boca Raton
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
421 Mansfield K
421 Mansfield L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
First-floor corner unit in the resort-like gated community with all amenities including transportation, theater, gym, pools for your enjoyment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
64 Preston
64 Preston East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Association States 55+ Community. Beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath. Unit has brand new carpeting and has been freshly painted. Extra storage, screened patio. Amenities include gym, pool, active clubhouse, etc. Bus transportation steps away.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
503 Mansfield L
503 Mansfield East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
CORNER UNIT LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR. APARTMENT IS RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED $ 1,150 MONTHLY. 1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS WITH SHOWER. LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
251 Fanshaw F
251 Fanshaw F, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
835 sqft
CENTURY VILLAGE IS ONE OF THE BEST 55 COMMUNITIES IN BOCA RATON. THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS A RESORT LIFE STYLE. A BEAUTIFUL CLUB HOUSE, MOVIES, SHOWS, MANY ROOMS FOR ALL KINDS OF ACTIVITIES.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Deerfield Beach
264 Durham G
264 Durham G, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Updated 1br/1bth second floor condo in great condition with garden and water views from the glass enclosed patio overlooking the canal.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
139 Dorset D
139 Dorset D, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
Main Floor 2 bed, 1- 1/2 bath main floor. Furnished annual rental in 55+ community. Stall shower. Steps to bus, pool & parking. E-Z access. Internet , basic cable, water, garbage included in rent
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
229 Fanshaw F
229 Fanshaw F, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
835 sqft
Great second floor corner furnished rental.Windows all around, lake view nice and bright.Available October 1, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
311 Fanshaw
311 Fanshaw H, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
CHARMING AND CLEAN CONDO IN CENTURYVILLAGE IN 55 COMMUNITY. TILED IN MAIN LIVING AREA. MANY ACTIVITIES IN THE COMMUNITY GREAT POOL TENNIS COURTS,BOCCE, AND PICKLE BALL. FIRST MONTHS RENT IS FREE
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
1014 Wolverton A
1014 Wolverton a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
Wonderful 1BR/1.5 Bath 1st floor lake view Apartment in one of the best sections of Century Village. Central Air, No Carpet, remodeled Bathrooms, Tiled Balcony, Internet and Cable included in Condo fee.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
160 Preston D
160 Preston D, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
Great location. Walking distance to clubhouse and houses of worship. Carpeted in living room and bedroom. Ceiling fans in living room & bedroomTHIS COMMUNITY IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1102 SE 3rd Street
1102 Southeast 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. The building is newly painted and all the units are remodeled. There are a laundry facility with 2 washes and 2 dryers and outside the building are 35 parking spots. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
217 SE 20th Avenue
217 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
12 Bedrooms
Ask
STEPS AWAY FROM THE ATLANTIC OCEAN. THIS EFFICIENCY IS WALKING DISTANCE TO BRU'S ROOM, JB'S ON THE BEACH, THE PIER, WATER ACTIVITIES, FLANNIGAN'S, WHALES RIB AND MAN OTHER RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS. DON'T MISS THIS GEM !!
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
3021 Hythe B
3021 Hythe B, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
916 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on third floor. Relaxing lake views from screened in balcony. Amenities include: indoor an outdoor pools, fitness center, courtesy bus service, gated 24/7...55+New appliances installed prior to tenant move-in
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
568 Mansfield
568 Mansfield North, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
GREAT 55 COMMUNITY OF CENTURY VILLAGE WITH MANY AMENTIES CLUBHOUSE WITH MANY AMENTIES POOL, WORK OUT ROOM, SECURITY, TENNIS, BILLARDS,THEATER,
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
516 Fanshaw
516 Fanshaw L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
GREAT CENTURY VILLAGE FIRST FLOOR BEAUTIFUL 55 CCOMMUNITY.GREAT CLUBHOUSE WITH MANY AMENTIES. CLOSE TO DINING AND SHOPPING.PARTIAL FURNISHED.FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1960 NE 1st Street
1960 Northeast 1st Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Available Seasonally Jan 1st, 2021. 1 short block to Beautiful Deerfield Beach! Available for Seasonal Rental 2021. Corner ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 short block to beach, restaurants, shops and more. Great Location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
2067 Cornwall D
2067 Cornwall D, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
752 sqft
OFF-SEASONAL RENTAL1 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath central air fabulous lake viewPaid in full55 and older communityNO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
2063 Cornwall D
2063 Cornwall D, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
880 sqft
This is a wonderful 2 bedroom OFF-Seasonalrental.Paid in full, 55 and older community,Enjoy all of Century Village amenitiesNO SHOWINGS AT ALL
1 of 30
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
434 Fanshaw K
434 Fanshaw K, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
835 sqft
UPDATED CORNER GROUND FLOOR UNIT IN A DESIRABLE 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN BOCA RATON, FL. TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH BUILD IN SHELVES, APPLIANCES.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
515 Fanshaw M
515 Fanshaw M, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
835 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BD/1.5BA GROUND FLOOR UNIT IN A DESIRABLE 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN BOCA RATON, FL 33434. PARTIAL LAKE VIEWS FROM THE KITCHEN. TILE FLOORING AND LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, APPLIANCES, UPDATED CONDO.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
3034 Wolverton B
3034 Wolverton B, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
Very spacious fully furnished annual rental .Luxury Model with great lake view. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, range, refrigerator, newer dishwasher, microwave, toaster oven.
