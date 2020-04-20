All apartments in Bloomingdale
622 BREEZEWAY COURT
622 BREEZEWAY COURT

622 Breezeway Court · No Longer Available
Location

622 Breezeway Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33511

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home, is the picture of Florida living. This Well maintained two story home has BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, FRESHLY PAINTED, and is ready for your move-in. Downstairs features a spacious kitchen with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, beautiful wood cabinets, closet pantry, and breakfast area with lots of room for the cook! The kitchen counter bar looks out to the dining and family room and is perfect for entertaining. Family room leads to the COVERED AND SCREENED LANAI where you can enjoy those pleasant summer evenings. Large master bedroom and in suite bath with GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER, GARDEN TUB, DOUBLE SINK vanity, and HIS-AND-HER WALK-IN CLOSETS. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with storage and half bath for guests. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and open BONUS ROOM that can be used for an office, second family room, or play area. Large privacy FENCED BACKYARD is great for backyard Bar-B-Ques! This home is in a great community in Brandon and is convenient to good schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and an easy commute to everywhere including MacDill AFB. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT have any available units?
622 BREEZEWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT have?
Some of 622 BREEZEWAY COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 BREEZEWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
622 BREEZEWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 BREEZEWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 622 BREEZEWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 622 BREEZEWAY COURT offers parking.
Does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 BREEZEWAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT have a pool?
No, 622 BREEZEWAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 622 BREEZEWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 BREEZEWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 BREEZEWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 BREEZEWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

