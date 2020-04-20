622 BREEZEWAY COURT

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home, is the picture of Florida living. This Well maintained two story home has BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, FRESHLY PAINTED, and is ready for your move-in. Downstairs features a spacious kitchen with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, beautiful wood cabinets, closet pantry, and breakfast area with lots of room for the cook! The kitchen counter bar looks out to the dining and family room and is perfect for entertaining. Family room leads to the COVERED AND SCREENED LANAI where you can enjoy those pleasant summer evenings. Large master bedroom and in suite bath with GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER, GARDEN TUB, DOUBLE SINK vanity, and HIS-AND-HER WALK-IN CLOSETS. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with storage and half bath for guests. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and open BONUS ROOM that can be used for an office, second family room, or play area. Large privacy FENCED BACKYARD is great for backyard Bar-B-Ques! This home is in a great community in Brandon and is convenient to good schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and an easy commute to everywhere including MacDill AFB. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Come check it out!