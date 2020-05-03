All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

606 Sandy Creek Dr

606 Sandy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

606 Sandy Creek Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - 4 Bedroom - You'll love living in this spacious 4 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen & baths with granite countertops, warm paint colors, a 2 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19, THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THROUGH THE VIRTUAL TOUR & WALK-THROUGH VIDEO.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MArdo3gGv58&brand=0

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Bell Shoals Rd, turn west on Garnet Dr, left on Canoga Park Dr, right on Sandy Creek Dr.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE2134038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Sandy Creek Dr have any available units?
606 Sandy Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 606 Sandy Creek Dr have?
Some of 606 Sandy Creek Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Sandy Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
606 Sandy Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Sandy Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 606 Sandy Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 606 Sandy Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 606 Sandy Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 606 Sandy Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Sandy Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Sandy Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 606 Sandy Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 606 Sandy Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 606 Sandy Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Sandy Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Sandy Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Sandy Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Sandy Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
