502 PINE LANE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Masterfully updated Brandon pool home for today's modern style of living. The front entryway and sitting room feature new paint and gorgeous tile which wraps around to the dining area which leads into the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with amazing new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. All bedrooms have new carpet, while the master has been updated with new paint and stunning bathroom setup. Shower boasts a modern twist to the tile design, expanding from floor to ceiling with a waterfall effect. The double vanity creates a new, clean individual space for each. The master closet has been upgraded to include more space and functionality. New flooring has been installed in the sitting/family room as well as the secondary hallway bathroom

Large double-wide living room walks out to back patio with enclosed pool: Pool service and maintenance included in rent price! Perfect for afternoon relaxation and cookouts. Exciting location in Brandon, easy access to major roadways on Bloomingdale and 301/I-75 as well as all the shopping and dining options one could ask for!