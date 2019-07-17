All apartments in Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale, FL
502 PINE LANE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

502 PINE LANE

502 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Bloomingdale
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Location

502 Pine Lane, Bloomingdale, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Masterfully updated Brandon pool home for today's modern style of living. The front entryway and sitting room feature new paint and gorgeous tile which wraps around to the dining area which leads into the kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with amazing new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. All bedrooms have new carpet, while the master has been updated with new paint and stunning bathroom setup. Shower boasts a modern twist to the tile design, expanding from floor to ceiling with a waterfall effect. The double vanity creates a new, clean individual space for each. The master closet has been upgraded to include more space and functionality. New flooring has been installed in the sitting/family room as well as the secondary hallway bathroom
Large double-wide living room walks out to back patio with enclosed pool: Pool service and maintenance included in rent price! Perfect for afternoon relaxation and cookouts. Exciting location in Brandon, easy access to major roadways on Bloomingdale and 301/I-75 as well as all the shopping and dining options one could ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

