Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN VALRICO FL. THIS PROPERTY IS UPGRADE GALORE !! FROM THE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN TO THE NEW INSTALLED REMOTE FANS THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND BREAKFAST NOOK, TILE FLOORING, GARDEN TUB AND DUAL SINKS IN 2 BATHROOMS AND SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSETS. THE BACK YARD INCLUDES A SCREENED IN POOL WITH A LAKE VIEW.