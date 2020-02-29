Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM
3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE
3916 Dunaire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3916 Dunaire Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Invitation Homes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have any available units?
3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bloomingdale, FL
.
What amenities does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale
.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
