All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE

3916 Dunaire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3916 Dunaire Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Invitation Homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have any available units?
3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 DUNAIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa