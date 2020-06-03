All apartments in Bloomingdale
2733 Brookville Drive

2733 Brookville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Brookville Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
BEAUTIFUL 4-bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2080 square feet in the very popular Bloomingdale Cove! An excellent location on a quiet tree-lined street. Walk into the foyer and you will see the open formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen has updated stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The spacious family room has a set of sliding doors that leads to the outside living area. Lanai offers wide spread views of the backyard. Close to many activities, shopping, expressways and fantastic schools. An amazing house for a great price. See it today' It will not last long!!! AVAILABLE END MAY

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Brookville Drive have any available units?
2733 Brookville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2733 Brookville Drive have?
Some of 2733 Brookville Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Brookville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Brookville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Brookville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Brookville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Brookville Drive offer parking?
No, 2733 Brookville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2733 Brookville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Brookville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Brookville Drive have a pool?
No, 2733 Brookville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Brookville Drive have accessible units?
No, 2733 Brookville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Brookville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Brookville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Brookville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 Brookville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

