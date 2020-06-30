All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 2531 Gotham Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
2531 Gotham Way
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

2531 Gotham Way

2531 Gotham Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1840736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2531 Gotham Way, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Gotham Way have any available units?
2531 Gotham Way has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2531 Gotham Way currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Gotham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Gotham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 Gotham Way is pet friendly.
Does 2531 Gotham Way offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Gotham Way offers parking.
Does 2531 Gotham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Gotham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Gotham Way have a pool?
Yes, 2531 Gotham Way has a pool.
Does 2531 Gotham Way have accessible units?
No, 2531 Gotham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Gotham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Gotham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 Gotham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 Gotham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2531 Gotham Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 3 BedroomsBloomingdale Apartments with Balconies
Bloomingdale Apartments with GaragesBloomingdale Apartments with Pools
Bloomingdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity