2314 Timber Grove Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

LUXURIOUS VALRICO POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID JANUARY Your new dream home awaits with all the quality features that you expect. This amazing property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with a whopping 2748 square feet of living space plus a large patio and pool. Wide open spaces as you enter this home'the living room/dining room combination. The kitchen/family room areas are a major highlight with its sweeping ceilings, large windows letting in all the natural light plus sliding glass doors leading to the enclosed lanai and pool. A true split bedroom floor plan with the extra-large bedroom suite and his/hers closets. And the other secondary bedrooms to the opposite side of the house. Other features include a home office just off the entry and a pool bathroom to the back of this spectacular home. Make this home yours by contacting us right now to schedule your viewing. This one is very special.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



