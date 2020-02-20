All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:03 AM

2314 Timber Grove Drive

2314 Timbergrove Dr
Location

2314 Timbergrove Dr, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
LUXURIOUS VALRICO POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID JANUARY Your new dream home awaits with all the quality features that you expect. This amazing property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with a whopping 2748 square feet of living space plus a large patio and pool. Wide open spaces as you enter this home'the living room/dining room combination. The kitchen/family room areas are a major highlight with its sweeping ceilings, large windows letting in all the natural light plus sliding glass doors leading to the enclosed lanai and pool. A true split bedroom floor plan with the extra-large bedroom suite and his/hers closets. And the other secondary bedrooms to the opposite side of the house. Other features include a home office just off the entry and a pool bathroom to the back of this spectacular home. Make this home yours by contacting us right now to schedule your viewing. This one is very special.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Timber Grove Drive have any available units?
2314 Timber Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2314 Timber Grove Drive have?
Some of 2314 Timber Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Timber Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Timber Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Timber Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Timber Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Timber Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 2314 Timber Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Timber Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Timber Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Timber Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2314 Timber Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 2314 Timber Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2314 Timber Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Timber Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Timber Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Timber Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Timber Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
