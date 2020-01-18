1358 BIG PINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Sweet Country Style Condo ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy. This condo comes with wonderful features creating a warm & fuzzy atmosphere such as double sided fireplace, stained baseboards, stair rail, & doors, carpet throughout except in wet areas, chair rails, window treatments throughout & more! Volume ceilings on the second floor. Built-in shelving in the common areas & an entertainment center in Master bedroom. Galley style Kitchen w/plenty of storage & countertop space making it a Chef's delight. Space in the rear of the home for outdoor grilling. Single car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. All the comforts of a home without the exterior maintenance! Call today for your private showing.