All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
1358 BIG PINE DRIVE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

1358 BIG PINE DRIVE

1358 Big Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1358 Big Pine Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sweet Country Style Condo ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy. This condo comes with wonderful features creating a warm & fuzzy atmosphere such as double sided fireplace, stained baseboards, stair rail, & doors, carpet throughout except in wet areas, chair rails, window treatments throughout & more! Volume ceilings on the second floor. Built-in shelving in the common areas & an entertainment center in Master bedroom. Galley style Kitchen w/plenty of storage & countertop space making it a Chef's delight. Space in the rear of the home for outdoor grilling. Single car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. All the comforts of a home without the exterior maintenance! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE have any available units?
1358 BIG PINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE have?
Some of 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1358 BIG PINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1358 BIG PINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa