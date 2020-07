Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 1261 Lornewood Dr and the desirable community of Bloomingdale. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a split floorplan, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, family room with fireplace, living and dining combination, eat in space off of the kitchen, pool, and a fenced yard. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay, schedule your viewing today!