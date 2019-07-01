1232 Carrie Wood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BLOOMINGDALE POOL HOME Here is a great POOL property in the heart of Bloomingdale...it is close to everything including top rated schools, entertainment, and restaurants. Enter a completely tiled entry then into a large living room/dining room/family room space that will be perfect for all the entertaining that will be doing. The kitchen has been nicely remodeled with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and nice glass-like backsplash. This house has a split bedroom floor plan with an extra-large master bedroom and updated retreat-style bathroom with two walk-in closets. Step right outside to your large private lanai/pool area. There is a lot of room for your grill, patio sets, and guests! Let the Florida sunshine in. Call us today to set up your appointment to see this beauty...it will not last long on the market.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.