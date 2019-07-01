All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1232 Carrie Wood Drive

1232 Carrie Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Carrie Wood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BLOOMINGDALE POOL HOME Here is a great POOL property in the heart of Bloomingdale...it is close to everything including top rated schools, entertainment, and restaurants. Enter a completely tiled entry then into a large living room/dining room/family room space that will be perfect for all the entertaining that will be doing. The kitchen has been nicely remodeled with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and nice glass-like backsplash. This house has a split bedroom floor plan with an extra-large master bedroom and updated retreat-style bathroom with two walk-in closets. Step right outside to your large private lanai/pool area. There is a lot of room for your grill, patio sets, and guests! Let the Florida sunshine in. Call us today to set up your appointment to see this beauty...it will not last long on the market.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive have any available units?
1232 Carrie Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive have?
Some of 1232 Carrie Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Carrie Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Carrie Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Carrie Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Carrie Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 1232 Carrie Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Carrie Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1232 Carrie Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1232 Carrie Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Carrie Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Carrie Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Carrie Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
