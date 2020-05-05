3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy. This property has an open environment, split plan with spacious family room, master closets and includes an informal breakfast nook. The exterior screen porch makes it perfect for convenient grilling and waiting all the wildlife. Oversized, 2 Car Garage. Centrally located to hospitals, shopping, dining and all the amenities that Crystal River has to offer. Come visit today!!