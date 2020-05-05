All apartments in Black Diamond
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:28 AM

3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE

3141 North Barton Creek Circle · (407) 389-7318
Location

3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL 34461

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1806 sqft

Amenities

BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy. This property has an open environment, split plan with spacious family room, master closets and includes an informal breakfast nook. The exterior screen porch makes it perfect for convenient grilling and waiting all the wildlife. Oversized, 2 Car Garage. Centrally located to hospitals, shopping, dining and all the amenities that Crystal River has to offer. Come visit today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE have any available units?
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE have?
Some of 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black Diamond.
Does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
