Big Pine Key, FL
31043 Avenue C
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:20 PM

31043 Avenue C

31043 Avenue C · (305) 968-4578
Location

31043 Avenue C, Big Pine Key, FL 33043

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Beautifully updated One bedroom and one bathroom for 2 people max, with private entrance and 2 parking spaces.
Property features Kitchen with Full electric range and private screened porch. Freshly painted, new flooring, central
AC, new lighting, new stove, new shelving, new landscaping, rent includes, water, electricity, internet and cable, no
smoking, no pets, fast approval. Close to Hospitals and Major Shopping Centers, 30 minutes from Key West Great
local restaurants. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31043 Avenue C have any available units?
31043 Avenue C has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31043 Avenue C have?
Some of 31043 Avenue C's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31043 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
31043 Avenue C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31043 Avenue C pet-friendly?
No, 31043 Avenue C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Pine Key.
Does 31043 Avenue C offer parking?
Yes, 31043 Avenue C does offer parking.
Does 31043 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31043 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31043 Avenue C have a pool?
Yes, 31043 Avenue C has a pool.
Does 31043 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 31043 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 31043 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 31043 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31043 Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31043 Avenue C has units with air conditioning.
