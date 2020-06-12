All apartments in Big Pine Key
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

31041 HOLLERICH

31041 Hollerich Drive · (954) 568-9698 ext. 117
Location

31041 Hollerich Drive, Big Pine Key, FL 33043

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Very spacious and clean 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home with an over sized master bdrm & bath. Cathedral ceiling in spacious living room that includes a queen size sleep sofa. Home is bright & airy. Wide, open covered deck with wrap around walkway. Home is on a 50ft wide canal and is just off of the Bogie Channel with easy access to the Gulf and Atlantic. Great fishing, lobstering, kayaking and diving. Concrete dock, fish cleaning station & fenced in yard. While we have some toiletries and pantry items for our personal use, please plan on supplying your own.
You'll find relaxing, water-borne activities. So Come dip your toes in the water and some fun in the sun!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

