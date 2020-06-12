31041 HOLLERICH

Amenities

patio / balcony microwave refrigerator

Very spacious and clean 2 bedrooms, 2 bath home with an over sized master bdrm & bath. Cathedral ceiling in spacious living room that includes a queen size sleep sofa. Home is bright & airy. Wide, open covered deck with wrap around walkway. Home is on a 50ft wide canal and is just off of the Bogie Channel with easy access to the Gulf and Atlantic. Great fishing, lobstering, kayaking and diving. Concrete dock, fish cleaning station & fenced in yard. While we have some toiletries and pantry items for our personal use, please plan on supplying your own.

You'll find relaxing, water-borne activities. So Come dip your toes in the water and some fun in the sun!!