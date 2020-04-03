2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd

Amenities

This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10. Upstairs has an open concept great room and connected kitchen, master bedroom, and full bath. Also on the second story is an expansive 600+ square foot covered deck great for lounging and entertaining. The first level has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a large 2 car garage. A private dune walkover allows convenient access to the beach. Available monthly, seasonal, and yearly. For additional information and viewing call Ted Barnhill .