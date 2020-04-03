All apartments in Beverly Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd

2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL 32136

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10. Upstairs has an open concept great room and connected kitchen, master bedroom, and full bath. Also on the second story is an expansive 600+ square foot covered deck great for lounging and entertaining. The first level has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a large 2 car garage. A private dune walkover allows convenient access to the beach. Available monthly, seasonal, and yearly. For additional information and viewing call Ted Barnhill .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd have any available units?
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Beach.
Does 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd have a pool?
No, 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
