Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL with garage

Belleair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
Results within 1 mile of Belleair

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
545 JASMINE WAY
545 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
If you want to live in the heart of Downtown Clearwater minutes from the award-winning best beach in the US, and within walking distance to shopping, eateries, banks, and marina - this is it! A beautiful three-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 full

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
811 Jeffords Street
811 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 2 bed 1 bath heated 1,128 total area 1,617sqft one car garage detached with covered storage next to it master bed 12x11 bed 1 11x9 dinning room 10x12 kitchen 11x11 bonus room 11x9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
612 WELLS COURT
612 Wells Court, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1588 sqft
Spectacular private gated condominium community in a pedestrian friendly environment consisting of three buildings offering 48 upscale flats that are Mediterranean-style architecture and maintenance-free living.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15 TURNER STREET
15 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1280 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2bath/garage in townhouse complex with a community pool close to water - Fully furnished and inside utilities - Minimum rental period one month - Max six months - Tenant Approval and security deposit required - Water,

Last updated January 25 at 11:10pm
1 Unit Available
2131 W BAY DRIVE
2131 West Bay Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
789 sqft
Completely re-modeled duplex close to Beaches, shopping and Dining, All new Kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counters. The unit includes a private 1 car garage and fenced yard. Available February 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair
Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11589 107TH AVENUE
11589 107th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Great Location! Fully Remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms, Title all throughout the home which looks beautiful. Brand new bathrooms! New AC to help keep the energy bills low! LED reset Very open floor plan which is super bright.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Windsor Park
1 Unit Available
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1356 S Betty Lane
1356 South Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1130 sqft
Cute South Clearwater Home Close to the Beaches Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2276 N Lagoon Circle
2276 North Lagoon Circle, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1675 sqft
Spacious 3bdrm/2bath House with 2 car garage ** Ready Now ** - 2276 N Lagoon Circle, Clearwater $1,795.00/month $1,795.00/Security Deposit $39.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1817 Laurence Ct
1817 Laurence Court, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2286 sqft
Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pride
1 Unit Available
1618 Hardwood Drive
1618 Hardwood Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
1618 Hardwood Drive Available 06/15/20 Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home In Clearwater Florida.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1262 PIERCE STREET
1262 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Be the first to live in this brand new, high energy efficient townhouse with green certification and multi-zoned AC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Belleair, FL

Belleair apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

