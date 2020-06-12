/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
195 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belleair Shore, FL
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
1480 GULF BOULEVARD
1480 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1331 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 for 3 month minimum. $4000 season & $2500 off season. Enjoy breathtaking views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with full kitchen, washer/dryer and amenities of a resort beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
1460 GULF BOULEVARD
1460 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1326 sqft
Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
1400 GULF BOULEVARD
1400 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1327 sqft
Available now for 2021 season Dec-April. 3 month min. Located in the beautiful Gulf Front Community of South Beach in Sand Key, Clearwater. This 2BR/2BA condo has been totally remodeled and just exquisitely decorated.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Shore
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
2900 GULF BOULEVARD
2900 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1338 sqft
Rented thru 2/2021. One month minimum rental. Furnished direct Gulf front condo in Serena Del Sol 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with brand new remodeled kitchen and living room. Washer and dryer in the condo.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1110 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand".
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
3210 GULF BOULEVARD
3210 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
Available May 2020 $2000 off season rate. Wonderful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo at Belleair Sands on Belleair Beach. Unit is located on the 3rd floor (elevator in building). Updated kitchen and design with gorgeous furnishings.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Shore
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
67 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1250 GULF BOULEVARD
1250 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Gulf front - Beach front - Gorgeous views from this 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo on the 7th floor overlooking the Beach, Gulf and Pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
628 CLEVELAND STREET
628 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Available for annual rental. !Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Station Square. This upgraded corner unit has wonderful views of the water. Fully furnished and appointed with quality furnishings,this is ready to move in to.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19717 GULF BOULEVARD
19717 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1073 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS TONWHOUSE ON GULF BLVD with Large 2 car garage!!!!! Beautiful and bright end unit with 2 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage townhome located across the street from the beach. Updated kitchen, flooring, ceiling fans and light fixtures.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
450 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
450 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1, 2020 2 bedroom 2 bath split floorplan condominium on Clearwater Beach. Direct water views. Fully furnished - Washer and dryer in the unit. Bring your swimsuit and toothbrush. SORRY NO PETS. 440 West is private gated community.
