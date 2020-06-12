All apartments in Belleair Shore
1460 GULF BOULEVARD

1460 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1460 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL 33786

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000. The entire condo just finished a complete remodel and is ready your enjoyment! All new furniture, appliances, furnishings, and accessories. The Southwest view of the beach from the long balcony is one of the most coveted in the building. The balcony is accessible from the living room and both bedrooms. Three month minimum rental period at South Beach III. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1460 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1460 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1460 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Shore.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
