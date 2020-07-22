135 Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL with washer-dryers

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
367 DILLON DR
367 Dillon Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1666 sqft
RENOVATED. SPACE FOR BOAT PARKING. ALL BRICK, NO CARPET. 2 CAR GARAGE W/OPENER, PRIVACY FENCED, HUGE FRONT AND REAR YARD, ABLE TO PARKING BOAT. STORAGE SHED, DRIVEWAY,
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
5 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5552 Greatpine Ln S
5552 Great Pines Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1504 sqft
*COMING SOON* Don't miss out on this spacious end unit town-home in Whispering Pines! This unit has one of the largest floor plans available in the community! Fresh neutral paint, ceramic tile in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
26 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
10 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
167 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Last updated July 22 at 12:38 PM
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Last updated March 14 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
6069 MAGGIES CIR
6069 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1335 sqft
This ground level Condo features split 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a Gated Community. Condo also features laminated wood Floors, Linoleum in kitchen and baths. All appliances including washer/dryer are available.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
684 Timbermill Ln
684 Timbermill Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2713 sqft
* COMING SOON * This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Duclay Forest
5775 ORTEGA VIEW WAY
5775 Ortega View Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
This upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bath unit features wall to wall carpet, fully equipped kitchen with tons of cabinets, washer and dryer and balcony

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Duclay Forest
5721 Cayo Costa Park Ct
5721 Cayo Costa Park Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1828 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Jacksonville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Is pet friendly.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
7755 Macaulay Ct
7755 Macaulay Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
957 sqft
Impeccable and Fully Renovated! This amazing 2 bedroom home is completely remodeled and ready for you! Fully fenced in backyard, newer appliances, paint, flooring throughout! Located in the desirable Argyle Forest / Highland Lakes area, close to

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3750 SILVER BLUFF BLVD
3750 Silver Bluff Boulevard, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1601 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AWESOME 2/2 condo in Oakleaf Plantation, Ground floor unit no stairs, Large walk in closet in both bedrooms, Lots of storage, screened lanai. 1 car garage. Includes all amenities that Oakleaf Plantation has to offer. No pets.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2678 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2678 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
One story end unit in convenient location. Spacious kitchen with brand new stove & refrigerator, ceramic tile in living room, kitchen, bath & hallway, laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Attached utility room and nice large screened in porch.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetia
4253 ROMA BLVD
4253 Roma Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1940 sqft
VENETIA HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, south on Roosevelt/US 17, left on Timuquana, left on Roma- 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/MW/DW), CHA, approx 1940 sf, washer/dryer, deck, granite counters, sprinkler system.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetia
4641 BLOUNT AVE
4641 Blount Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1307 sqft
TIMUQUANA MANOR HOUSE FOR RENT - From 5 Points: take Park St west, left on Roosevelt Blvd, right on Timuquana Rd., right on Twining Rd, left on Blount Ave, to property on the right.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetia
4734 CATES AVE
4734 Cates Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
Ortega Forest-Home for rent 3 bedroom, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen(R/R/MW), wood flooring, living room, dining room, glass enclosed florida room, large laundry room with washer/dryer, carport, lawn service included, large fenced back yard.

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mandarin
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY
1832 Saint Lawrence Way, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2260 sqft
Executive Home w/ large and private salt-water pool on a HUGE Cul De Sac lot that also backs to preserve setting.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Confederate Point
6110 Lynnwood Avenue
6110 Lynwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
943 sqft
Darling, completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors throughout. Enjoy the evening on covered back deck overlooking a large fenced yard. Indoor laundry room with washer & dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

