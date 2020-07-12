Apartment List
221 Apartments for rent in Bee Ridge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bee Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4500 Ottawa Trail #232
4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1178 sqft
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5377 CRESTLAKE BOULEVARD
5377 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1032 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON! VILLA! One level 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a one car garage. Wonderful water view, very spacious, easy access to Siesta Key, downtown and I-75. Furnished three month seasonal rental.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Bee Ridge
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
$
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,168
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8030 Moonstone Dr Unit 203
8030 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Located in the gated community of Stonehaven this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo, is waiting for you to call it home! With over 1,000 square feet of light and bright living space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7754 MOONSTONE DRIVE
7754 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Available NOW!!! FULLY FURNISHED Beautiful ground floor condo available in the beautiful gated community of Stonehaven. Great floor plan! Ground level 3BR + 2 Ba unit features 1 car garage and nice screened lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3225 BENEVA ROAD
3225 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath condo with amazing views of the fountain and pool club. Nice bright, sunny unit. Second floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. This complex is centrally located in Sarasota.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5174 Northridge Road - 1, Unit #108
5174 Northridge Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
FIRST FLOOR!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath executive condo! Many upgrades! washer/dryer in the unit and a private lanai! Squeaky clean and ready to call home! GARAGE INCLUDED! Pets considered with applicable fees.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sarasota
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7927 LIMESTONE LANE
7927 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
TURN KEY CONDO IN STONEHAVEN FOR 8-12 MONTHS. AVAILABLE NOW FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE. JUST BRING YOUR BEACH CLOTHES AND MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED UNIT..

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4500 STREAMSIDE COURT
4500 Streamside Ct, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2045 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...!Upgraded end unit in ARIELLE, professionally decorated, wood blinds throughout Close to shopping, restaurants, golf.

1 of 18

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104
5510 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
Don't miss out! This stunning 2 bed/2 bath first floor end unit condo with one car detached garage in Admirals Walk is a must-see! The open floor plan make this 1112 sq ft condo feel extra spacious.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4478 STREAMSIDE COURT
4478 Streamside Ct, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1554 sqft
Welcome to the Lightholder’s Pearl Blue Oasis. Soak up some sun, BBQ on the gas grills, & watch the water birds on the lake all while sitting poolside in the gated community of Arielle on Palmer Ranch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bee Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bee Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

