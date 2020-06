Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained . Great location for commuting, shopping and entertainment. Its a must see! In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.



Amenities: Gated Community