pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
171 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore Gardens
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
A Sailor's Dream - Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated. Freshly painted interior with new lights, fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7217 Manatee Ave
7217 Manatee Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
$1375 - Whitefield Estates Villa -Spacious 2 BR - Property Id: 313480 Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7455 Shepherd St.
7455 Shepherd Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
$1295 - Whitefield Estates Villa Spac 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 313535 Huge Floor plan, Large living room & Dining room, plus 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, LOTS of closet space! Freshly painted, newer refrigerator, centrally located on the
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4916 31st St W # A in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3513 59TH AVENUE W
3513 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
Ready for a new tenant! This 2BR/2BA First floor condo located in Mirror Lake. One of the few units with a garage. Screened in lanai overlooking a lake. Freshly Painted. Beautiful community with pool. Close to Bayshore High school and SCF.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
318 Pearl Avenue
318 Pearl Avenue, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1972 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. - Lots of natural light! -Fully fenced yard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
4721 61st Ave Dr W
4721 61st Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
Annual rental located in the beautiful community of Palm Court. Location is key in this furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with private pool. this perfect location is convenient to IMG, downtown Bradenton, Sarasota, and Anna Maria Island.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE
554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
718 OAKVIEW DRIVE
718 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
940 sqft
Relaxing retreat among the mature oaks in this peaceful sanctuary. Settle in and soak up the serenity, the warm Florida sunshine and the beautiful Gulf breezes in this 2nd floor, 2 BR/2 BA unit in Wildewood Springs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
5007 21st Street West
5007 21st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
855 sqft
Nice and cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex ready to become your new home. Living room, kitchen w/stove and refrigerator, laundry room with closet and includes stackable washer/dryer Very Nice size fenced in back yard. Tile throughout the living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
63 Units Available
Braden River East
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Norma Lloyd Park
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
West Bradenton
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$992
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
