/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:43 PM
179 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Best pool view in Vizcaya. Gated community across from IMG Academy and shopping. Close to beaches and Sarasota. Glassed in Lanai, Large square footage mirrored wall. Large community pool w. lush landscaping. Community center and gathering area.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7217 Manatee Ave
7217 Manatee Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
$1375 - Whitefield Estates Villa -Spacious 2 BR - Property Id: 313480 Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3706 54th Drive W. #104
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
3706 54th Dr. W.
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Oneco
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6302 Pelican Dr
6302 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1859 sqft
6302 Pelican Dr Available 08/20/20 LARGE CORNER VILLA At WILD OAK BAY! CLOSE TO IMG/ ANNA MARIA - Look no further as you have found a hidden gem within 6302 Pelican! Walk To IMG! This corner villa boasts over 1850 square feet with volume ceilings
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7455 Shepherd St.
7455 Shepherd Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
$1295 - Whitefield Estates Villa Spac 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 313535 Huge Floor plan, Large living room & Dining room, plus 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, LOTS of closet space! Freshly painted, newer refrigerator, centrally located on the
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3816 59TH AVENUE W
3816 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
912 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SECOND FLOOR END UNIT AT MIRROR LAKE. ENJOY THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LAMINATED FLOORS & CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE UNIT READY TO MOVE IN. FULL SIZE WAHSER AND DRYER. AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, BARBECUE AREAS, SAUNA, JACUZZY AND TENNIS COURT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1245 sqft
A hidden gem is waiting for you! Two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, second floor with stairs only. Wood laminate flooring in the living/dining area, carpet in the bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and baths.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Oneco
5305 11TH STREET CIRCLE E
5305 11th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1303 sqft
Villa for Lease in well maintained Heatherwood Community. Two bedrooms, two baths with lanai. Appliances include washer and dryer. First, Last and Security Required prior to move-in. Amenities include community pool. Convenient location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3513 59TH AVENUE W
3513 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
Ready for a new tenant! This 2BR/2BA First floor condo located in Mirror Lake. One of the few units with a garage. Screened in lanai overlooking a lake. Freshly Painted. Beautiful community with pool. Close to Bayshore High school and SCF.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3401 54TH DRIVE W
3401 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1468 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! CHECK OUT THE 3D WALK-THROUGH TOUR, FLY-OVER VIDEO AND SLIDE SHOW PRESENTATION. Walk-through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RwNADq7LfJN&brand=0 Fly-over Video: https://player.vimeo.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3702 54TH DRIVE W
3702 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ground Floor Condo unit is Conveniently located at INTERNATIONAL IMG Academy, Gated community, within a short distance to community pool and spa, fitness center, and IMG facilities.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3875 59TH AVENUE W
3875 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath second floor residence. Washer/dryer in storage on front patio, tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Tub/shower in guest bath, shower in master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6468 SEAGULL DRIVE
6468 Seagull Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
Price for a 12 month lease is negotiable. Spacious second floor condo in Wild Oak Bay. Peaceful view of the Lake and pool. Nicely updated with granite counters, tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3605 54TH DRIVE W
3605 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1391 sqft
Fully renovated condo, new floors, new counters new quality furniture and beds from high end stores, new Samsung TVs, new kitchen appliances, new modern fans in all rooms...
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6430 SUN EAGLE LANE
6430 Sun Eagle Lane, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1364 sqft
Wow what a view! And as an added bonus, you have your own rear steps down to the lush tropical grounds and ability to launch a kayak. Living/dining combination, glassed in Florida room with sliders to the open balcony.
Similar Pages
Bayshore Gardens 2 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayshore Gardens 3 BedroomsBayshore Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with GymBayshore Gardens Apartments with ParkingBayshore Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL