Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bay Hill, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
9241 Hidden Bay Lane
9241 Hidden Bay Lane, Bay Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
4995 sqft
Immaculate South Bay Pool Custom Built Home on 1/3 Acre with Three Car Garage - Walking distance to World Class Bay Hill golf course, this home is ideal for living and entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Hill
8011 CHIANTI DRIVE
8011 Chianti Drive, Bay Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
It's the location. Jewel of a home right in the middle of Dr Phillips area. Move in ready home in the Bay lakes community. A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, fireplace, living room, dining room, family room, plenty of space to find some of your own.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Hill
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8124 Via Rosa
8124 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4311 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5694740)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Brick paver driveway leading to 3 car garages.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Hill
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE on ALL one bedrooms with newly reduced rents on one bedrooms! Up to ONE MONTH FREE on select two bedrooms. App & Admin fees are only $99.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
20 Units Available
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
39 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
24 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
41 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,101
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
25 Units Available
Metro West
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
7 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Metro West
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
$
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
