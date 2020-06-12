/
3 bedroom apartments
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bartow, FL
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
492 N Washingtonia Ct
492 North Washingtonia Court, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2264 sqft
Fenced 3/1 in Bartow - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bartow! Large family room with fire place! Large fenced back yard! Affordable! Rent is $1100 per month. Deposit $1100. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00.
Results within 1 mile of Bartow
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3982 Lime Tree Lane
3982 Lime Tree Lane, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1679 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE
5916 Hillside Heights Drive, Highland City, FL
CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING!!!! NEED an OVERSIZED LOT??? With affordable 4 bedroom (SPLIT PLAN) home that has a large 13x24 pavered screened lanai and extra storage unit outside.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Bartow
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2077 Winterset Dr.
2077 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - Lakeland Highlands - Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5417 Highlands Vista Cir
5417 Highlands Vista Circle, Polk County, FL
Check out this Triple split pool home in LHMS/GJHS district. Pool care included. 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in a gated community. This home features a formal living and formal dining.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Dovehollow Drive
3825 Dovehollow Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1280 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard
3659 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Avenue A Southwest
2520 Avenue E Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
918 Summer Glen Drive
918 Summer Glen Drive, Polk County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
929 North 10th Street
929 North 10th Street, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready Eagle Lake 3BR 2BA Block Home with no HOA features an open style dining and living room combination that's spacious for all.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3217 Timberline Road
3217 Timberline Road, Jan Phyl Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1904 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5143 Martinique Drive
5143 Martinique Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1581 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home is warm and inviting with a covered front entry. The lovely kitchen features shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Orangewood
1 Unit Available
1715 Lake Shipp Drive
1715 Lake Shipp Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5939 HIGH GLEN DRIVE
5939 High Glen Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
Newly renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom pool home with triple split plan. 4th bedroom has en suite bathroom, with a separate living room and kitchenette for an attached mother in law suite.
